IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Flights to Copenhagen
IndiGo has commenced flights from Mumbai to Copenhagen, marking its 44th international destination and entry into Scandinavia with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The airline continues its international expansion, also planning flights to London and Athens, and currently operates over 2,200 daily flights with a fleet of 400 planes.
- Country:
- India
IndiGo has launched new flights connecting Mumbai to Copenhagen, establishing its presence in the Scandinavian region for the first time. This marks Copenhagen as IndiGo's 44th international and 138th overall destination.
The airline, actively expanding its global reach, began services to Amsterdam and Manchester from Mumbai earlier in July. The new Copenhagen route will be serviced three times weekly utilizing the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
Further reinforcing its international expansion, IndiGo is set to inaugurate flights to London and Athens. The airline boasts a fleet of over 400 aircraft and conducts approximately 2,200 flights daily.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan
Air India Partners with STARLUX Airlines: Expanding Horizons Across Asia
SpiceJet's Winter Expansion: Doubling Flights and Fleet
Germany's Eurofighter Expansion: A Boost for Military Readiness
EU Challenges Spain's Airline Fines Over Cabin Bag Fees