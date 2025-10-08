Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Flights to Copenhagen

IndiGo has commenced flights from Mumbai to Copenhagen, marking its 44th international destination and entry into Scandinavia with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The airline continues its international expansion, also planning flights to London and Athens, and currently operates over 2,200 daily flights with a fleet of 400 planes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:48 IST
IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Flights to Copenhagen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo has launched new flights connecting Mumbai to Copenhagen, establishing its presence in the Scandinavian region for the first time. This marks Copenhagen as IndiGo's 44th international and 138th overall destination.

The airline, actively expanding its global reach, began services to Amsterdam and Manchester from Mumbai earlier in July. The new Copenhagen route will be serviced three times weekly utilizing the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Further reinforcing its international expansion, IndiGo is set to inaugurate flights to London and Athens. The airline boasts a fleet of over 400 aircraft and conducts approximately 2,200 flights daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India
2
Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation

Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportati...

 India
3
Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025