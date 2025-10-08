IndiGo Expands Horizons: New Flights to Copenhagen

IndiGo has launched new flights connecting Mumbai to Copenhagen, establishing its presence in the Scandinavian region for the first time. This marks Copenhagen as IndiGo's 44th international and 138th overall destination.

The airline, actively expanding its global reach, began services to Amsterdam and Manchester from Mumbai earlier in July. The new Copenhagen route will be serviced three times weekly utilizing the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Further reinforcing its international expansion, IndiGo is set to inaugurate flights to London and Athens. The airline boasts a fleet of over 400 aircraft and conducts approximately 2,200 flights daily.

