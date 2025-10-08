Left Menu

Lupin's USD 250 Million Investment in Florida: A Leap in Respiratory Medicine Production

Lupin announces a USD 250 million investment to establish a new manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida. The facility aims to boost domestic production of respiratory medicines and generate over 200 jobs. The expansion aligns with Lupin's strategy to strengthen its global position in the respiratory sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:21 IST
Lupin's USD 250 Million Investment in Florida: A Leap in Respiratory Medicine Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lupin, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, has unveiled plans to invest USD 250 million into a new manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida. This move is seen as part of the company's strategy to enhance its global footprint in the respiratory medicine sector.

The new facility will focus on the production of over 25 critical respiratory drugs, including albuterol inhalers for children with asthma. The project will boost domestic manufacturing, diversify the supply chain, and create over 200 skilled jobs in Broward County by 2030.

Lupin's expansion is supported by tax credits and incentives from Florida, recognizing the company's investment and job creation efforts. The facility will reinforce the company's existing operations in Florida and align with its growth strategy to provide affordable and reliable medical solutions worldwide.

TRENDING

1
NIFTEM-K Empowers Future Food Technologists at Sixth Convocation

NIFTEM-K Empowers Future Food Technologists at Sixth Convocation

 India
2
James Comey Faces Legal Battle Amidst Political Turbulence

James Comey Faces Legal Battle Amidst Political Turbulence

 Egypt
3
Mizoram Portfolio Shuffle: New Roles for B Lalchhanzova and Vanlalthlana

Mizoram Portfolio Shuffle: New Roles for B Lalchhanzova and Vanlalthlana

 India
4
Tech Stocks Boosted by AI Optimism Amid Economic Uncertainties

Tech Stocks Boosted by AI Optimism Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025