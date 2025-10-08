Lupin's USD 250 Million Investment in Florida: A Leap in Respiratory Medicine Production

Lupin, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, has unveiled plans to invest USD 250 million into a new manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida. This move is seen as part of the company's strategy to enhance its global footprint in the respiratory medicine sector.

The new facility will focus on the production of over 25 critical respiratory drugs, including albuterol inhalers for children with asthma. The project will boost domestic manufacturing, diversify the supply chain, and create over 200 skilled jobs in Broward County by 2030.

Lupin's expansion is supported by tax credits and incentives from Florida, recognizing the company's investment and job creation efforts. The facility will reinforce the company's existing operations in Florida and align with its growth strategy to provide affordable and reliable medical solutions worldwide.