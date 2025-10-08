Left Menu

New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

The Central Government has approved a new Vande Bharat train service from Ernakulam to Bengaluru, meeting a long-standing demand from Keralites. This service, set to begin by mid-November, will connect major districts via Thrissur and Palakkad, benefitting many in the IT sector in Bengaluru.

The Central Government has officially approved a new Vande Bharat train service, set to operate from Ernakulam to Bengaluru. The announcement was made by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday, highlighting its route through Thrissur and Palakkad.

The service is targeted to commence by mid-November. In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their support. He noted that Bengaluru hosts a significant number of Keralites, especially within the IT sector.

This new addition addresses a long-standing demand for more train connections from Kerala to Bengaluru. Chandrasekhar emphasized that the need was a critical one and had been raised with the railway minister just a month ago. This initiative aims at easing the commute for Keralites, adding to the existing two Vande Bharat Express trains serving Kerala.

