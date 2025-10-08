Saving Lives: SWR's RPF Rescues and Reunites in September
South Western Railway's Railway Protection Force conducted successful rescue operations throughout September, reuniting 51 children separated from families. Under initiatives dedicated to elderly care and women travelers, the RPF also carried out measures to protect vulnerable groups. Additionally, 46 touts were caught in operations to curb black marketing of train tickets.
South Western Railway's Railway Protection Force made significant strides in September, rescuing 51 children separated from their families under Operation 'Nanhe Faristheh'. The disciplined efforts of the RPF ensured these children were safely handed over to NGOs or the police for secure placement.
Further demonstrating its social commitment, the RPF, under Operation Dignity, helped six elderly persons in need of care. These individuals were reunited with their families or placed with suitable NGOs after comprehensive verification processes. In another initiative, 'Meri Saheli', RPF officers ensured the safe travel of women by sharing travel details with station teams to provide real-time assistance.
Tackling the menace of ticket touting, the RPF apprehended 46 individuals across Karnataka and Goa under Operation 'Uplabdh', seizing 96 active and 140 used tickets to combat black marketing and ensure genuine passengers had fair access to travel resources.
