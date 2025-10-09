Left Menu

Edify School's Record-Breaking Festival Sets New Benchmarks in Student Achievement

Edify School in Bengaluru celebrated its 14th anniversary with the 'Edify World Records Festival 2025', achieving 29 world records certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records. The event highlighted the school's dedication to excellence across academics, sports, arts, and STEM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:43 IST
Edify School Sets Global Benchmark at Elite World Records Festival. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, October 9: Edify School, located on Kanakapura Main Road and operated by the Vasavi Vidyanikethan Trust, marked 14 years of academic excellence by achieving a historic milestone at the 'Edify World Records Festival 2025' held on September 28. Students achieved 29 world records and are set to attempt two more in early October.

These accomplishments, verified by Elite World Records, the Asian Book of Records, and the Indian Book of Records, signal a significant achievement for the school, being the first of its kind in Karnataka. Hemanth R. of Grade VI distinguished himself by presenting 53 space-based STEM projects in four hours, 48 of which met global standards, marking a step forward in space education at the school level.

Among the event's highlights, Niyathi Sarpangala broke new ground with a 14-hour keyboard concert, while Purvish Sai Chintamaneni demonstrated 390 scientific concepts in 30 minutes. Sporting excellence was displayed through Gaurav Sanath Gowda's 731 shotput throws in 30 minutes, pointing to a future of heightened curiosity and resilience among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

