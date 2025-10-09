Left Menu

Royal Enfield Rides into E-commerce with Amazon Partnership

Royal Enfield has launched its entire 350cc range online via a collaboration with Amazon India. The initiative allows customers in five major cities to purchase models like the Classic 350 and Meteor 350, with delivery and after-sales services provided by local dealerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:21 IST
Royal Enfield, a prominent mid-size motorcycle manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it has made its entire 350cc lineup available for purchase online through Amazon India. This strategic partnership aims to tap into digital commerce channels and expand reach to a broader customer base.

The company's models, including the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and the newly introduced Meteor 350, can now be bought online via a dedicated Royal Enfield brand store on Amazon. The option is initially rolled out in five major cities: Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Pune.

Customers purchasing motorcycles online will receive delivery and after-sales service support from their local Royal Enfield dealerships. Royal Enfield, which operates under Eicher Motors, is gradually modernizing its sales approach to meet changing consumer preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

