Northern Railways Achieves Historic Dual Unloading Feat in Jammu & Kashmir

In a historic development for logistics in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Railways successfully executed the first-ever simultaneous unloading of two goods rakes in the region. This achievement underscores a significant shift towards railway transport, enhancing logistic efficiency.

The simultaneous unloading occurred at the goods shed terminals in Jammu's Bari Brahmana and Kashmir's Anantnag. A total of 231 Maruti Suzuki vehicles, spread across two sites, were unloaded, marking a notable first for the region's transportation network.

This endeavor highlights the growing preference for railway logistics over road, driven by cost and time benefits. Northern Railways' robust freight portfolio is poised to redefine logistics in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for economic growth and environmental benefits.

