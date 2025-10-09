Left Menu

Historic Milestone: Dual Unloading of Maruti Suzuki Vehicles in J&K

Northern Railways achieved a historic milestone by simultaneously unloading two goods rakes in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. This marks a significant step in logistics, reflecting the increased preference for rail transport due to its cost-efficiency and environmental benefits over road transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement for logistics in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Railways has successfully executed the simultaneous unloading of two goods rakes in the Union Territory for the first time. The dual unloading took place at goods shed terminals in the Jammu division, specifically Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Anantnag in Kashmir valley.

The operations involved unloading NMG rakes loaded with Maruti Suzuki vehicles, transported from Gurgram in the Delhi division. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal reported that 113 vehicles were unloaded at Bari Brahmana and 118 at Anantnag, marking the first instance of such large-scale unloading in a single day.

This landmark event highlights the growing preference for Indian Railways, driven by its cost and time efficiencies. The advanced infrastructure and reliability of railway transport are shifting traditional biases towards road transportation, opening new business opportunities and promoting sustainable logistical practices in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

