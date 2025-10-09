Historic Milestone: Dual Unloading of Maruti Suzuki Vehicles in J&K

In a groundbreaking achievement for logistics in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Railways has successfully executed the simultaneous unloading of two goods rakes in the Union Territory for the first time. The dual unloading took place at goods shed terminals in the Jammu division, specifically Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Anantnag in Kashmir valley.

The operations involved unloading NMG rakes loaded with Maruti Suzuki vehicles, transported from Gurgram in the Delhi division. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal reported that 113 vehicles were unloaded at Bari Brahmana and 118 at Anantnag, marking the first instance of such large-scale unloading in a single day.

This landmark event highlights the growing preference for Indian Railways, driven by its cost and time efficiencies. The advanced infrastructure and reliability of railway transport are shifting traditional biases towards road transportation, opening new business opportunities and promoting sustainable logistical practices in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)