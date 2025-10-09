Aksaya Estates Partners with Marriott to Open Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport

In a landmark development for Kenya’s hospitality sector, Aksaya Estates Limited has signed a strategic agreement with Marriott International to introduce the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

Slated to open in 2027, the Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport will be a state-of-the-art business and leisure hotel designed to elevate guest experiences at one of Africa’s busiest aviation hubs. The project reinforces Nairobi’s position as a leading destination for both corporate and transit travelers while highlighting Marriott’s growing footprint in East Africa.

A Premium Addition to Nairobi’s Hospitality Landscape

The upcoming hotel will feature approximately 180 well-appointed rooms and suites, all tailored for modern travelers seeking flexibility, comfort, and convenience. Each room will be designed to reflect Courtyard by Marriott’s global design philosophy — blending sleek, functional spaces with touches of local culture and sustainability.

Guests will enjoy two world-class restaurants and bars, offering a fusion of international and local cuisines, as well as an expansive landscaped courtyard with a fire pit, providing a tranquil retreat from the bustle of airport life.

The property will also feature a rooftop fitness centre, an 18-metre swimming pool, and versatile event spaces suitable for conferences, meetings, and private functions.

“The Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport will redefine airport hospitality in Kenya, offering guests a seamless blend of productivity, relaxation, and comfort,” Aksaya Estates said in a statement.

Setting New Standards in Sustainable Hospitality

The Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport has already achieved Preliminary EDGE Advanced Certification, an internationally recognized sustainable building certification developed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

This certification demonstrates the project’s commitment to energy and water efficiency, environmentally friendly materials, and sustainable design practices — in line with Kenya’s Vision 2030 Green Growth Agenda and global environmental standards.

“Our goal is to set a benchmark for sustainable, future-ready hospitality in Kenya. By integrating eco-conscious design with world-class amenities, we are ensuring that every guest experience is both luxurious and responsible,” said a spokesperson from Aksaya Estates.

Aksaya Estates’ Growing Partnership with Marriott

The new development marks Aksaya Estates’ second collaboration with Marriott International. The firm already owns and operates the Sankara Nairobi, Autograph Collection, a luxury property located in Westlands, Nairobi, renowned for its world-class service and design excellence.

The addition of Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport expands Aksaya Estates’ hospitality portfolio while strengthening Marriott’s brand presence in Kenya — a country increasingly recognized as a gateway for business and tourism in Africa.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with Aksaya Estates and bring the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Nairobi’s international gateway,” said Marriott International in a statement. “With its strategic location at JKIA, this hotel will provide an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers transiting through or visiting Kenya.”

Strategic Location at Kenya’s Global Gateway

Located within close proximity to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the new Courtyard by Marriott will serve as a premium accommodation option for transit passengers, airline crews, conference delegates, and tourists.

The hotel’s strategic location — just 15 minutes from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and 20 minutes from Westlands — positions it as a key link between Kenya’s major commercial, diplomatic, and tourism zones.

Moreover, its proximity to industrial hubs such as Athi River and Embakasi, as well as to Nairobi National Park, makes it equally attractive to both corporate clients and leisure travelers.

Expanding Marriott’s Footprint in Africa

Marriott International, one of the world’s leading hotel chains, operates a portfolio of over 9,600 properties across 143 countries and territories, under more than 30 prestigious brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, Sheraton, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and Autograph Collection.

The addition of Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in Africa, where the hospitality sector is experiencing rapid growth due to increased tourism, investment, and regional connectivity.

As part of the Marriott Bonvoy® global travel programme, guests at Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport will enjoy exclusive membership benefits, including loyalty points, digital check-in, and personalized travel rewards across Marriott’s worldwide network.

A New Era for Nairobi’s Airport Hospitality

With construction already underway, the Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport is expected to become a key hospitality landmark by 2027, transforming the airport area into a vibrant hospitality and commercial hub.

The project will create hundreds of construction and hospitality jobs, supporting Kenya’s Big Four Agenda goals of employment creation and infrastructure development.

Once operational, it will cater to the growing demand for modern, secure, and efficient accommodation among the 7 million travelers who pass through JKIA annually — a number projected to rise as Kenya continues to strengthen its aviation and tourism sectors.

“Through this development, we are investing not only in Kenya’s hospitality landscape but also in its economic future,” said Aksaya Estates. “Our long-term vision is to build enduring assets that drive growth, create jobs, and enhance the country’s global competitiveness.”

About the Partners

Aksaya Estates Limited is a Nairobi-based real estate investment firm that focuses on long-term commercial real estate investments. The company is known for developing high-quality assets that combine design excellence with sustainability and operational efficiency.

Marriott International continues to lead the global hospitality industry through innovation, digital transformation, and customer-centric service. Its Courtyard by Marriott brand — launched in 1983 — is now one of the most recognized names in business travel, with properties in over 60 countries.

The Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport will thus mark a new milestone in Marriott’s ongoing partnership with African investors and its commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences across the continent.