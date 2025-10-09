PepsiCo Sees Modest Growth in Snack Sales Internationally

PepsiCo, a leading player in the food and beverage industry, announced a 2.5 percent increase in organic revenue from its international snack division for the third quarter of 2025. This growth was particularly bolstered by sales in key markets including India, Mexico, and Argentina.

Conversely, the company's International Beverages Franchise faced a 1 percent decline in the same period, impacting overall profitability. This segment includes PepsiCo's international beverage franchises and the SodaStream line.

Despite operational challenges, PepsiCo's net revenue climbed to USD 23.93 billion. Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, maintained a positive outlook for 2025, predicting low-single-digit organic revenue growth and stable EPS, aided by favorable foreign exchange conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)