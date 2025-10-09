Left Menu

New Traffic Management Plan Faces Challenges in Gurugram

The Gurugram traffic police initiated a two-week trial to manage traffic at busy junctions like Shankar Chowk, but the first day experienced significant issues. New lanes were designated, yet confusion led to long queues. Authorities plan to assess the trial's effectiveness after a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:06 IST
New Traffic Management Plan Faces Challenges in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram traffic police commenced a trial phase for a new traffic management strategy, aimed at alleviating longstanding congestion at vital city intersections such as Shankar Chowk, which connects several major areas, including Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.

The trial involves redesignating lanes with specific barriers to streamline the flow of vehicles. Unfortunately, the first day of the trial resulted in queues stretching several kilometers, as drivers struggled with the new system, causing a major jam on the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Additional police forces have been deployed to facilitate traffic flow, while authorities plan to adjust the system based on its initial performance and driver feedback, aiming for a permanent implementation after two weeks of observation and necessary amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Economy Steadies Amid Political Shakeups

France's Economy Steadies Amid Political Shakeups

 Global
2
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
3
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
4
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025