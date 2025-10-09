New Traffic Management Plan Faces Challenges in Gurugram

The Gurugram traffic police commenced a trial phase for a new traffic management strategy, aimed at alleviating longstanding congestion at vital city intersections such as Shankar Chowk, which connects several major areas, including Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.

The trial involves redesignating lanes with specific barriers to streamline the flow of vehicles. Unfortunately, the first day of the trial resulted in queues stretching several kilometers, as drivers struggled with the new system, causing a major jam on the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Additional police forces have been deployed to facilitate traffic flow, while authorities plan to adjust the system based on its initial performance and driver feedback, aiming for a permanent implementation after two weeks of observation and necessary amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)