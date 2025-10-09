Left Menu

Surge in Remittances: Pakistan's Economic Lifeline Strengthens

Pakistan recorded a significant uptick in remittances, with a 11.3% year-on-year increase in September, totaling USD 3.2 billion. Inflows from Gulf countries primarily drove this growth. However, concerns about sustainability arose as inflows from major corridors like the UK declined despite overall positive trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:00 IST
Surge in Remittances: Pakistan's Economic Lifeline Strengthens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan witnessed a substantial increase in remittances in September, as the nation recorded USD 3.2 billion, marking an 11.3% rise compared to the previous year, sources revealed on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry highlighted that the total inflow of remittances for the first quarter of the current fiscal year reached USD 9.5 billion, surpassing last year's USD 8.8 billion during the same period. These remittances are crucial for household support and stabilizing the country's external accounts.

Driven largely by a 2.6% increase in inflows from Gulf Cooperation Countries, the rise in remittances bolstered overall financial inflows for September. However, remittances from the UK saw a 1.9% month-on-month decline, raising concerns about the sustainability of these external sources. With foreign exchange reserves still under pressure, Pakistan's economic dependence on remittances remains critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
2
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
3
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland
4
Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025