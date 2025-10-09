France's Economy Steadies Amid Political Shakeups

In the midst of political upheaval, France's economy is expected to maintain a steady growth rate in the third quarter, driven by a robust service sector, according to the central bank's latest forecast.

The euro zone's second-largest economy is projected to grow by 0.3% from the previous quarter, consistent with previous estimates. The Bank of France's monthly economic outlook, based on a survey of approximately 8,500 businesses, noted continued advancement in service sector activity and moderate growth in manufacturing, contrasting with a decline in construction.

The survey was conducted before Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's resignation, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to search for a new premier. Business sentiment highlighted concerns over the national political environment and trade tensions, particularly the effects of increased U.S. tariffs on the agri-food and machinery sectors.

