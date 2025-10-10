U.S. Proposes Ban on Chinese Airlines Over Russian Airspace

The Trump administration has proposed a ban on Chinese airlines using Russian airspace for flights to and from the United States, citing competitive disadvantages for American carriers.

The U.S. Department of Transportation highlighted the significant competitive factor resulting from this imbalance, suggesting the overflight ban could be implemented by November.

This proposal emerges amid escalating economic tensions between China and the U.S., with past flight restrictions stemming from geopolitical conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine impacting air travel dynamics.