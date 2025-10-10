Global Currency Markets: Yen's Dramatic Drop Amid Political Shifts

The yen steadied slightly on Friday, but it was set for its most significant weekly fall in a year due to diminishing prospects of a near-term interest rate hike. Meanwhile, the euro clung to near two-month lows as France confronts its sixth prime minister change in under two years.

The yen appreciated 0.2% to 152.7 per U.S. dollar, remains near its weakest since mid-February. The currency is on track for a 3.5% weekly decline. Concerns are heightening that the Bank of Japan may resist hiking rates again this year after Sanae Takaichi's unexpected political victory, which could compel Japanese authorities to intervene to support the yen.

Across the globe, the euro was recently valued at $1.15705, amid ongoing political turmoil in France that weighs heavily on the currency. Financial analysts have noted increased market volatility as traders reassess positions according to fluctuating central bank signals and political uncertainties.

