PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded Roles
PRISM, OYO's parent company, has announced key changes in its leadership team. Ankit Tandon has been promoted to COO and CEO of Europe, while Varun Jain becomes COO for Asia. The restructuring aims to enhance business operations globally, with leaders taking on expanded roles to drive the company's growth.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, PRISM, the parent company of travel-tech platform OYO, announced a significant restructuring of its leadership team. Ankit Tandon has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer of PRISM and CEO for Europe, while Varun Jain is appointed COO for Asia.
Ankit, who currently serves as CEO of OYO Vacation Homes, will now oversee global business performance and operations. His new responsibilities include managing brands like Belvilla, DanCenter, and Sunday Hotels, as well as leading operations in Europe and the US.
Varun Jain's role has been expanded to include oversight of India and Southeast Asia and the Middle East (SEAME), managing PRISM's listings business in Germany, and leading Innov8 and Weddingz in India. These leadership changes aim to speed up PRISM's global growth, focusing on sharper execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unraveling Europe's Drone Dilemma: Airspace Incursions Raise Security Concerns
Tensions Rise as UEFA and A22 Discuss European Super League Revival
Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting
Dollar Gains Amid Yen Weakness and Political Instability in Asia and Europe
Ministers from Europe and beyond commit to address housing emergency