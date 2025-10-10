PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded Roles

On Friday, PRISM, the parent company of travel-tech platform OYO, announced a significant restructuring of its leadership team. Ankit Tandon has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer of PRISM and CEO for Europe, while Varun Jain is appointed COO for Asia.

Ankit, who currently serves as CEO of OYO Vacation Homes, will now oversee global business performance and operations. His new responsibilities include managing brands like Belvilla, DanCenter, and Sunday Hotels, as well as leading operations in Europe and the US.

Varun Jain's role has been expanded to include oversight of India and Southeast Asia and the Middle East (SEAME), managing PRISM's listings business in Germany, and leading Innov8 and Weddingz in India. These leadership changes aim to speed up PRISM's global growth, focusing on sharper execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)