Left Menu

PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded Roles

PRISM, OYO's parent company, has announced key changes in its leadership team. Ankit Tandon has been promoted to COO and CEO of Europe, while Varun Jain becomes COO for Asia. The restructuring aims to enhance business operations globally, with leaders taking on expanded roles to drive the company's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:33 IST
PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded Roles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, PRISM, the parent company of travel-tech platform OYO, announced a significant restructuring of its leadership team. Ankit Tandon has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer of PRISM and CEO for Europe, while Varun Jain is appointed COO for Asia.

Ankit, who currently serves as CEO of OYO Vacation Homes, will now oversee global business performance and operations. His new responsibilities include managing brands like Belvilla, DanCenter, and Sunday Hotels, as well as leading operations in Europe and the US.

Varun Jain's role has been expanded to include oversight of India and Southeast Asia and the Middle East (SEAME), managing PRISM's listings business in Germany, and leading Innov8 and Weddingz in India. These leadership changes aim to speed up PRISM's global growth, focusing on sharper execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health Insurance Providers in India 2025: Making Informed Choices for Your Well-being

Top Health Insurance Providers in India 2025: Making Informed Choices for Yo...

 India
2
Norwegian FA President Emphasizes Dialogue Amid Peace Deal Celebration

Norwegian FA President Emphasizes Dialogue Amid Peace Deal Celebration

 Global
3
Karnataka's Political Crossroads: Speculations of a November Revolution

Karnataka's Political Crossroads: Speculations of a November Revolution

 India
4
Diplomatic Gambits: Trump's Unyielding Quest for Global Peace

Diplomatic Gambits: Trump's Unyielding Quest for Global Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025