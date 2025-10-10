Delhi Metro Strengthens Rail Safety with Ultrasonic Testing Initiative

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is initiating ultrasonic testing of rail welds to improve safety measures across its transit network. This move comes in the wake of multiple technical issues that disrupted services and led to overcrowding.

An October 7 tender calls for agencies to perform 'Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (USFD) testing of Alumino-Thermic (AT) welds and rails,' employing B-scan machines for testing on six lines, including the Airport Express Line. The three-year project is valued at approximately Rs 1.89 crore.

The decision follows incidents like the September 1 technical issue that affected Yellow and Blue Lines, forcing manual operations, and previous disruptions on other lines. This testing is integrated into DMRC's preventive maintenance strategy, crucial for the safety and reliability of Delhi's mass transit, which serves millions daily.

