Left Menu

Leadership Transition at Castrol India: Kedar Lele Resigns

Castrol India announces the resignation of Managing Director Kedar Lele, effective December 31, 2025. Saugata Basuray has been appointed Interim CEO starting January 1, 2026. Basuray will maintain his current role as Wholetime Director and Head B2C Sales until a new Managing Director is appointed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:39 IST
Leadership Transition at Castrol India: Kedar Lele Resigns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership transition, lubricant manufacturer Castrol India announced that its Managing Director, Kedar Lele, has resigned. His departure will be effective from the close of business on December 31, 2025, as Lele seeks new career opportunities.

To ensure a smooth transition, the company has appointed Saugata Basuray as Interim CEO beginning January 1, 2026. Basuray, who is currently the Wholetime Director and Head B2C Sales, will hold the Interim CEO position until a permanent Managing Director is named.

Following the announcement, Castrol India's shares saw a slight dip of 0.35%, closing at Rs 200.55 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation into Karur Stampede

Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation int...

 India
2
Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

 India
3
Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

 India
4
ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025