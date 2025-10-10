Leadership Transition at Castrol India: Kedar Lele Resigns
Castrol India announces the resignation of Managing Director Kedar Lele, effective December 31, 2025. Saugata Basuray has been appointed Interim CEO starting January 1, 2026. Basuray will maintain his current role as Wholetime Director and Head B2C Sales until a new Managing Director is appointed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leadership transition, lubricant manufacturer Castrol India announced that its Managing Director, Kedar Lele, has resigned. His departure will be effective from the close of business on December 31, 2025, as Lele seeks new career opportunities.
To ensure a smooth transition, the company has appointed Saugata Basuray as Interim CEO beginning January 1, 2026. Basuray, who is currently the Wholetime Director and Head B2C Sales, will hold the Interim CEO position until a permanent Managing Director is named.
Following the announcement, Castrol India's shares saw a slight dip of 0.35%, closing at Rs 200.55 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
