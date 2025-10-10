Uttar Pradesh: From BIMARU to Business Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the state as an emerging investment hub, citing its infrastructure, business ease, and robust law and order. Speaking at the UP Trade Show Swadeshi Mela in Gorakhpur, Adityanath emphasized that these factors have drawn significant national and international investments.

He highlighted the transformation from a 'BIMARU' state to an 'Udyam Pradesh', attributing this shift to improved enterprise establishment and connectivity, predicting increased employment and technological advancements. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Uttar Pradesh now leads in manufacturing and self-reliance, becoming the growth engine of the nation.

Adityanath also advocated the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, stressing the economic benefits of using indigenous products to foster development. He celebrated the state's industrial progress, noting that UP manufactures 60% of India's mobile phones and other global items, reinforcing its pivotal role in the country's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)