Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: From BIMARU to Business Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, is attracting global investments with its improved infrastructure, law and order, and ease of doing business. The state, previously labeled as 'BIMARU', is now a model of self-reliance, fostering enterprise growth, and boosting employment through its thriving MSME sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh: From BIMARU to Business Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the state as an emerging investment hub, citing its infrastructure, business ease, and robust law and order. Speaking at the UP Trade Show Swadeshi Mela in Gorakhpur, Adityanath emphasized that these factors have drawn significant national and international investments.

He highlighted the transformation from a 'BIMARU' state to an 'Udyam Pradesh', attributing this shift to improved enterprise establishment and connectivity, predicting increased employment and technological advancements. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Uttar Pradesh now leads in manufacturing and self-reliance, becoming the growth engine of the nation.

Adityanath also advocated the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, stressing the economic benefits of using indigenous products to foster development. He celebrated the state's industrial progress, noting that UP manufactures 60% of India's mobile phones and other global items, reinforcing its pivotal role in the country's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation into Karur Stampede

Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation int...

 India
2
Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

 India
3
Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

 India
4
ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025