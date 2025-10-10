Left Menu

Tide Invests GBP 500 Million in Indian SME Growth

British business management platform Tide will invest GBP 500 million in India over five years starting 2026, expanding its workforce and enhancing its presence in the SME sector. With over 1.6 million members globally, Tide views India as a pivotal role in its global growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:29 IST
Tide Invests GBP 500 Million in Indian SME Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

British business management platform Tide has announced a substantial investment plan of GBP 500 million in India over the next five years, commencing in 2026. This move is poised to expand Tide's employee base in India to 2,300, with over 800 new jobs slated to be created within the coming year.

The investment signifies a significant step forward, underlining India's integral role in Tide's global development strategy. Currently, Tide employs over 1,500 professionals in its offices located in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. These new roles will focus on product development, software engineering, marketing, member support, and operations.

Following its launch in India in late 2022, the country quickly emerged as Tide's fastest-growing market, thanks to its vibrant SME sector. With the latest funding boost from TPG, valuation has reached USD 1.5 billion, reinforcing Tide's commitment to India as a major growth engine, supporting both domestic and international business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Indies' Bowling Lessons from India Tour

West Indies' Bowling Lessons from India Tour

 India
2
Daring Midnight Gunfight: Ranchi Police Foil Criminal Plot

Daring Midnight Gunfight: Ranchi Police Foil Criminal Plot

 India
3
Epic Bidding War: Sheikh Mohammed's Dominance at Tattersalls Yearling Sale

Epic Bidding War: Sheikh Mohammed's Dominance at Tattersalls Yearling Sale

 Global
4
Kolkata's Rainfall Deluge: City Awash Amidst Traffic Chaos

Kolkata's Rainfall Deluge: City Awash Amidst Traffic Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025