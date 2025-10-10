Tide Invests GBP 500 Million in Indian SME Growth

British business management platform Tide has announced a substantial investment plan of GBP 500 million in India over the next five years, commencing in 2026. This move is poised to expand Tide's employee base in India to 2,300, with over 800 new jobs slated to be created within the coming year.

The investment signifies a significant step forward, underlining India's integral role in Tide's global development strategy. Currently, Tide employs over 1,500 professionals in its offices located in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. These new roles will focus on product development, software engineering, marketing, member support, and operations.

Following its launch in India in late 2022, the country quickly emerged as Tide's fastest-growing market, thanks to its vibrant SME sector. With the latest funding boost from TPG, valuation has reached USD 1.5 billion, reinforcing Tide's commitment to India as a major growth engine, supporting both domestic and international business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)