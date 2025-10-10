Left Menu

NCLT Extends Punj Lloyd Liquidation Deadline Amid Vital Ongoing Projects

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has extended the liquidation deadline for engineering firm Punj Lloyd to March 12, 2026. This extension considers ongoing critical projects essential to national growth and aims to facilitate value maximization through a 'going concern' sale process, safeguarding jobs in the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:47 IST
NCLT Extends Punj Lloyd Liquidation Deadline Amid Vital Ongoing Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The deadline for the liquidation process of engineering and construction giant Punj Lloyd has been extended by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to March 12, 2026. This comes as the company is actively engaged in several pivotal projects crucial for national development.

NCLT's decision follows an appeal from Punj Lloyd's liquidator, highlighting the company's role in significant projects, including collaborations with NPCIL and NHAI. The tribunal noted that preserving the company's going concern status is essential for value maximization and job security.

A meeting of Punj Lloyd's Stakeholders Consultation Committee is slated for October 13, 2025, to strategize the company's liquidation sale process. The company currently employs approximately 1,304 people directly and indirectly, with the potential for job preservation under the ongoing concern sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Indies' Bowling Lessons from India Tour

West Indies' Bowling Lessons from India Tour

 India
2
Daring Midnight Gunfight: Ranchi Police Foil Criminal Plot

Daring Midnight Gunfight: Ranchi Police Foil Criminal Plot

 India
3
Epic Bidding War: Sheikh Mohammed's Dominance at Tattersalls Yearling Sale

Epic Bidding War: Sheikh Mohammed's Dominance at Tattersalls Yearling Sale

 Global
4
Kolkata's Rainfall Deluge: City Awash Amidst Traffic Chaos

Kolkata's Rainfall Deluge: City Awash Amidst Traffic Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025