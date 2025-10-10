Russia and Azerbaijan: Turning the Page After Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan have eased following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines jet. The crash was reportedly caused by Russian missiles detonate near the plane after Ukrainian drone incursions. Moscow plans compensation for the affected families.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism on Friday regarding the improvement of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, following last year's Azerbaijan Airlines jet crash.
In talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Putin disclosed that the crash was triggered when two Russian missiles detonated near the passenger plane after Ukrainian drones breached Russian airspace, an event resulting in the loss of 38 lives.
Furthermore, Moscow is set to provide compensation to the victims' families, signaling efforts to mend diplomatic ties between the two nations.
