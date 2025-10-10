Quick-Thinking Station Master Prevents Train Mishap in Punjab

An alert station master from Bhangala station in Punjab averted a potential train accident on Friday by promptly reporting smoke and sparks from a passing freight train. Vijay Kumar, recognized for his quick thinking, noticed the anomaly during an exchange of 'All Right' signals early in the morning.

Displaying remarkable presence of mind, he signaled the train manager with a red alert, stopping the train near Advanced Starter Signal at KM 81/2 between Bangala and Mukerian at 03:23 a.m., according to a railway official.

Further inspection by train manager Rajender Pal and a gateman revealed a technical issue in one of the wagons. The sparks were extinguished, and the section was cleared by 03:51 a.m. Vivek Kumar, DRM of the Jammu Rail Division, praised the prompt actions of Vijay Kumar and the train manager that prevented a potential disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)