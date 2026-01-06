Railway Safety Enhanced Following Fire Mishaps

In a proactive move towards enhancing railway safety, authorities have arrested the owner of a motorbike found leaking fuel at Wadakkanchery Railway Station. The arrest follows a recent fire incident at Thrissur Railway Station that resulted in the destruction of numerous two-wheelers.

A comprehensive fire safety audit is being conducted across station parking areas to avert such mishaps in the future. This collaborative effort by the Commercial and Electrical Departments aims to bolster safety protocols.

Railway authorities are urging vehicle owners to maintain their vehicles properly and adhere to safety guidelines when parked on railway property.

(With inputs from agencies.)