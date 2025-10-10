Vibrant Gujarat Conference Spurs Massive Investment in North Gujarat

The inaugural edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Mehsana witnessed the signing of over 1,200 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), estimating an investment influx of Rs 3.24 lakh crore into north Gujarat, according to an official statement on Friday. The event, noted for its significant economic potential, is a cornerstone for regional development.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the success of the conference in reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive growth and 'vocal for local' initiatives. Patel emphasized that the event has strengthened the PM's agenda of connecting the public with the government for holistic progress in various sectors.

With some 30,000 attendees, including international delegates from 72 countries, the conference made headlines by outlining plans for new industrial, investment, and employment opportunities. The strategic meetings also pointed to potential trade expansions valued at Rs 500 crore, making the event a notable global industrial gathering.

