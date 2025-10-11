Tragic Road Accidents: Lives Cut Short Before Karva Chauth Celebrations

Tragedy struck on Friday evening as two men lost their lives in separate road accidents in the districts of Pilibhit and Etah. Both victims were en route to their homes to partake in the Karva Chauth festivities, according to police reports.

In Pilibhit, Vinay Dixit, aged 28, perished after his motorcycle collided with an electric pole on the Bisalpur-Diyoria Kala highway. Diyoria Station House Officer Digambar Singh revealed that the crash occurred near a railway crossing, likely due to high speed and loss of control. Dixit, a Lucknow resident living with his grandmother, was heading to Mudia Bhagwantpur, his native village. Authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, in Etah, Vivek Lodhi, 40, succumbed to injuries after an unknown vehicle struck his motorcycle on the Etah-Bareilly highway, close to the ITI campus. Lodhi, who worked at a petrol pump in Gurugram, was returning to Navipura village for the festival. Jitendra Kumar, Station House Officer of Kotwali Dehat police, stated that the police responded swiftly, and an investigation is ongoing.

