Trump's Trade Turmoil: A New Tariff Tussle

President Donald Trump announced a new 100% tariff on Chinese imports starting November 1, potentially escalating the trade war and causing economic unrest. This move is a response to China's restrictions on rare earth exports, prompting fears of instability in global markets. Tensions between the two nations remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has declared a 100% tariff on Chinese imports set to commence on November 1, or sooner, intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China.

The decision is a reaction to China's limitations on the export of rare earth materials, critical for various U.S. industries. Trump's pronouncement has sparked concerns over global economic stability as this move threatens to exacerbate the existing trade war.

Both countries have previously engaged in heated tariff exchanges, but this latest action could stimulate further negotiations or lead to prolonged economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

