Trump's Trade Turmoil: A New Tariff Tussle

President Donald Trump has declared a 100% tariff on Chinese imports set to commence on November 1, or sooner, intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China.

The decision is a reaction to China's limitations on the export of rare earth materials, critical for various U.S. industries. Trump's pronouncement has sparked concerns over global economic stability as this move threatens to exacerbate the existing trade war.

Both countries have previously engaged in heated tariff exchanges, but this latest action could stimulate further negotiations or lead to prolonged economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)