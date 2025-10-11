Devastating Explosion Rocks Tennessee Explosives Plant

An explosion obliterated an explosives plant in rural Tennessee, leaving a scene of destruction, with 19 individuals missing and feared dead, according to authorities.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis described the site at Accurate Energetic Systems as 'gone' and one of the most haunting incidents he has encountered, as he personally knows several affected families. The blast, occurring at approximately 7:45 am, scattered debris over a half-mile radius.

Accurate Energetic Systems, which specializes in explosives for military use, has its facility in the Bucksnort area. The cause of the explosion remains unknown, with investigations ongoing. The incident highlights the severe impact industrial accidents can have on local communities and the broader economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)