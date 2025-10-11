Unwavering Investor Confidence Boosts India's IPO Boom

The Indian stock market is experiencing a blockbuster wave of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), highlighting investors' steadfast confidence in the country's growth narrative. Despite the Nifty and Sensex showing negligible returns over the past year, domestic investors are rallying, as seen in the notable IPOs of Tata Capital and LG Electronics India.

According to market experts, India has seen an unprecedented influx of capital into the primary market this year, underscoring a deep-rooted belief in India's economic prospects. Ajay Bagga, a respected Banking and Market Expert, remarked to ANI on the significance of these IPOs, noting that domestic capital is not merely participating but driving the market, cushioning against global financial volatility.

The year 2025 is on track to become one of India's most significant fundraising years, with 74 companies collecting over ₹85,241 crore via IPOs. Key sectors such as NBFCs, consumer durables, and technology have drawn broad-based investor interest. Aashish P Sommaiyaa of WhiteOak Capital noted the attractiveness of IPOs compared to the secondary market, given certain discounted valuations.