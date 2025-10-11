KSRTC Conductor Detained for Misbehavior Incident

In a troubling incident aboard a state transport bus, a KSRTC conductor has been detained for allegedly misbehaving with a 19-year-old girl, authorities reported on Saturday. The unfortunate occurrence took place on a bus traveling from Palakkad to Guruvayoor.

The incident came to light after the girl's parents reported the matter to the police, following a distress call from their daughter. Reacting promptly, Ottapalam police apprehended the 35-year-old conductor.

Further investigations are ongoing, with formal procedures currently being undertaken to record the conductor's arrest, as confirmed by an officer from the Ottapalam police station.