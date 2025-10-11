Left Menu

Trade Tensions Pave Way for India's Export Surge to the US

As the US-China trade war intensifies, Indian exporters are set to benefit by capturing more of the American market. The imposition of heightened tariffs on Chinese goods offers India an opportunity to expand exports, with bilateral trade negotiations and potential shifts in global pricing underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:35 IST
Trade Tensions Pave Way for India's Export Surge to the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The escalating trade war between the United States and China is opening new avenues for Indian exporters seeking to expand their footprint in the American market. Experts predict significant gains for India amidst heightened US tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations President, S C Ralhan, views the US's decision to slap additional 100% tariffs on Chinese products as a potential catalyst for increasing Indian shipments to America. As the US raises overall tariff rates on Chinese imports to about 130%, India could see a shift in demand toward its goods, having exported $86 billion to the US in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

This trade maneuver by the US comes as a reaction to China's imposition of new controls on rare earth exports, crucial for American industries like defense and clean energy. With current US tariffs on Indian goods already higher than those on Chinese products, Indian exporters, including leaders in textiles and toys, anticipate capturing a larger share of the market, especially as major buyers like Target express interest in Indian offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

 India
2
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
4
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025