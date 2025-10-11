Revitalizing Priyadarshini: A Call for CSR Support

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made a public appeal for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to aid the Priyadarshini tea estate. Located in Wayanad, the estate, founded in 1984, aimed to rehabilitate bonded laborers from tribal communities.

The tea estate was a thriving initiative formed as a cooperative project after the Bonded Labour Abolition Act championed by Indira Gandhi. However, the machinery's wear and tear led to a decline in output, affecting the livelihoods of those dependent on it.

Vadra emphasized the urgent need for machinery upgrades to revitalize the estate's productivity and fulfill its potential once again. Her plea extends to any possible assistance under the CSR initiatives to ensure continued support for the community relying on the estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)