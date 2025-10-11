Left Menu

Revitalizing Priyadarshini: A Call for CSR Support

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges for urgent CSR funding to upgrade the Priyadarshini tea estate's machinery. Established in 1984 to support rehabilitated bonded laborers in Wayanad, the estate needs refurbishment to restore its productivity and support the families reliant on it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:13 IST
Revitalizing Priyadarshini: A Call for CSR Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made a public appeal for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to aid the Priyadarshini tea estate. Located in Wayanad, the estate, founded in 1984, aimed to rehabilitate bonded laborers from tribal communities.

The tea estate was a thriving initiative formed as a cooperative project after the Bonded Labour Abolition Act championed by Indira Gandhi. However, the machinery's wear and tear led to a decline in output, affecting the livelihoods of those dependent on it.

Vadra emphasized the urgent need for machinery upgrades to revitalize the estate's productivity and fulfill its potential once again. Her plea extends to any possible assistance under the CSR initiatives to ensure continued support for the community relying on the estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Launches Rs 35,440 Crore Schemes to Boost India's Agricultural and Fisheries Sectors

PM Modi Launches Rs 35,440 Crore Schemes to Boost India's Agricultural and F...

 India
2
Scandal Unfolds: Allegations Rock Himachal's Political Sphere

Scandal Unfolds: Allegations Rock Himachal's Political Sphere

 India
3
Strengthening Diplomatic Bonds: PM Modi Meets US Ambassador-Designate

Strengthening Diplomatic Bonds: PM Modi Meets US Ambassador-Designate

 India
4
Tragic Demise of Young Athlete at School Sports Event

Tragic Demise of Young Athlete at School Sports Event

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025