Maharashtra Unveils Relief Package After Devastating Rains

Mumbai, India—In response to the severe impact of natural calamities from June to September, the Maharashtra government has rolled out a comprehensive relief package to support affected regions. Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makrand Jadhav-Patil confirmed the state's declaration of 251 talukas as fully affected and 31 as partially affected.

The relief measures extended to these regions are akin to those for drought conditions. Approximately 65 lakh hectares of crops were destroyed, prompting compensation plans for farmers and affected communities. Aid for farmers includes compensation of Rs 8,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, Rs 17,000 for irrigated, and Rs 22,500 for perennial crops, covering up to three hectares.

Families of deceased victims will be granted Rs 4 lakh, while financial assistance is structured for those injured and for homes damaged by the calamity. Additionally, the package envisages Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure repair across rural roads, irrigation, and power systems. The comprehensive package includes waivers and concessions to further aid recovery in the devastated regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)