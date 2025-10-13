Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Rides into Italy: A New Era in Two-Wheeler Expansion

Hero MotoCorp has ventured into the Italian market through a partnership with Pelpi International, launching its Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro, and Hunk 440 models. The collaboration marks Hero's entry into its 49th international market, targeting key Italian cities with plans for further expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:41 IST
Hero MotoCorp has announced its entry into the Italian market by collaborating with the local distributor Pelpi International. The introduction of models such as the Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro, and Hunk 440 signifies a pivotal moment in Hero MotoCorp's global strategy.

Executive Vice President Sanjay Bhan highlighted Italy's significance in two-wheeler culture and the company's goal to innovate global mobility solutions. This move marks Hero's entry into its 49th international market, with initial distribution focusing on major Italian cities through over 36 dealers, expanding to 54 subsequently.

Pelpi International, boasting a network of 160 dealers, expressed confidence in Hero's global stature and product quality, reinforced by a 5-year warranty. The collaboration is expected to strengthen Hero MotoCorp's presence in competitive segments within the Italian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

