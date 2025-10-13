Left Menu

India and Canada Forge Ambitious Roadmap to Revitalize Bilateral Ties

India and Canada have outlined an ambitious plan to enhance partnerships across trade, investment, and energy sectors. Efforts are underway to restore relations, which deteriorated after allegations of Indian involvement in a killing. Leaders Modi and Carney met at the G7 summit, setting the stage for renewed cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:51 IST
  • India

The government representatives of India and Canada announced a comprehensive roadmap aimed at revitalizing and expanding their bilateral ties. This bold initiative focuses on enhancing collaboration in key areas such as trade, investment, energy, and critical minerals.

The diplomatic relations between the two nations had been strained following allegations made in 2023 by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding India's involvement in a high-profile killing. However, a recent change in Canada's leadership, with Mark Carney assuming the premiership, has paved the way for renewed dialogue and cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of India-Canada relations during a meeting with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, stating the countries share mutual values conducive to a sustainable partnership. This meeting follows a pivotal discussion between Prime Ministers Modi and Carney at the G7 summit, illustrating a commitment to fostering a long-term relationship.

