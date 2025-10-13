Road Collapse Causes Traffic Chaos on Bhopal Outskirts

A significant road collapse occurred on the outskirts of Bhopal on Monday afternoon, affecting a 50-meter stretch of roadway. Prompted by this critical incident, authorities swiftly redirected traffic in the area to prevent any mishaps, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded in the Bilkhiria area, within the jurisdiction of the Sukhi Sewania police station, and is approximately 35 kilometers from the Bhopal district headquarters. Manju Chouhan, a sub-divisional officer of police from the Eintkhedi area, confirmed that the road designed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation had unexpectedly caved in, fortunately without any injuries, as no vehicles were present at the time.

Sukhi Sewania's police station house officer, Rambabu Chaudhary, reported that road cracks were initially noticed at around 11:30 am. The bypass road, a connection between the Indore and Narmadapuram districts, was temporarily closed for traffic as a precautionary measure before the eventual collapse.

