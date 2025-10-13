Tata AutoComp Unveils Expanded Railway Portfolio at IREE 2025

Tata AutoComp Systems Limited is set to showcase a broadened array of railway solutions at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025 in New Delhi, underscoring its focus on innovation and strategic global partnerships. The exhibition presents Tata AutoComp's dedication to 'Shaping the Future of Railways' with tailored, cost-competitive solutions for the Indian market.

The event will highlight Tata AutoComp's progressive railway offerings, emphasizing a cutting-edge global propulsion system debuting in India, alongside seating and lightweight components suited for the Indian railway ecosystem. This venture aims to boost passenger comfort and operational efficiency through collaborations with global technology leaders like Skoda, Compin Fainsa, and Air International Thermal Systems.

In an effort to diversify beyond its automotive core, Tata AutoComp views the railway sector as a promising avenue. The company is integrating global technologies with local manufacturing capabilities, a strategic move enabled by its joint ventures. This initiative supports Tata AutoComp's mission to integrate world-class products into India's railway network and aligns with the nation's infrastructure development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)