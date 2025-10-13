Maserati's Spectacular Entry into Bengaluru with MCPura Launch

Maserati has reinforced its presence in India with the inauguration of its first flagship showroom in Bengaluru, operated by the VST Group. The grand opening coincided with the regional debut of the brand's latest super sports car, the MCPura, highlighting Maserati's commitment to the burgeoning luxury car market in South India.

The celebratory launch was an event to remember, attended by notable figures including Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru. Guests witnessed the dramatic unveiling of the MCPura, a testament to Maserati's engineering prowess and design innovation. Boasting a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, the MCPura delivers staggering performance, reaching 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

This launch marks a significant expansion of Maserati's retail network in the region, as the brand aims to bring its Italian craftsmanship and high-performance vehicles closer to customers in South India. The new showroom offers a personalized luxury experience, reinforcing the brand's dedication to excellence and setting a new benchmark for luxury vehicles in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)