Left Menu

Maserati's Spectacular Entry into Bengaluru with MCPura Launch

Maserati expands its presence in India by opening its first flagship showroom in Bengaluru with partner VST Group. The event marked the regional debut of the MCPura, underscoring the brand's commitment to luxury performance in South India. This move aligns with the seasonal demand for luxury vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:06 IST
Maserati's Spectacular Entry into Bengaluru with MCPura Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Maserati has reinforced its presence in India with the inauguration of its first flagship showroom in Bengaluru, operated by the VST Group. The grand opening coincided with the regional debut of the brand's latest super sports car, the MCPura, highlighting Maserati's commitment to the burgeoning luxury car market in South India.

The celebratory launch was an event to remember, attended by notable figures including Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru. Guests witnessed the dramatic unveiling of the MCPura, a testament to Maserati's engineering prowess and design innovation. Boasting a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, the MCPura delivers staggering performance, reaching 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

This launch marks a significant expansion of Maserati's retail network in the region, as the brand aims to bring its Italian craftsmanship and high-performance vehicles closer to customers in South India. The new showroom offers a personalized luxury experience, reinforcing the brand's dedication to excellence and setting a new benchmark for luxury vehicles in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

 India
2
Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

 India
3
Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India Hackathon 2025

Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India...

 India
4
Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face Eviction

Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025