Eaton Expands in India: New Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence Launched

Intelligent power management company Eaton has announced the opening of its new Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence and integrated manufacturing facility in India. This strategic development aims to bolster Eaton's supply chain capabilities and reinforce India's significance as a pivotal hub for the company's growth.

According to a company statement, the newly established center will serve as a collaborative environment for innovation, promoting efficiency and knowledge-sharing among teams. Eaton's expansion is set to capitalize on India's robust talent pool in technology, engineering, and supply chain operations, driving business transformation and expanding their global network.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreekumar Panicker, Vice President and Head of Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence, India, emphasized the center's role in enhancing operational excellence. The facility is expected to standardize sourcing processes, consolidate suppliers, and leverage technology to streamline operations, ultimately reducing complexity and increasing efficiency across the value chain.