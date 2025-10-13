Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident involving a tractor-trolley occurred late Monday evening in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, claiming two lives and injuring 24 others, according to police officials.

The incident took place within the Chandrawatiganj police station area, situated approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Bhadoria.

The tractor-trolley was transporting farm laborers returning from their day's work. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Sanwer and Indore, while authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.