Left Menu

Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A devastating accident involving a tractor-trolley in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of two women and left 24 injured. The vehicle was transporting farm workers when it overturned. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:23 IST
Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident involving a tractor-trolley occurred late Monday evening in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, claiming two lives and injuring 24 others, according to police officials.

The incident took place within the Chandrawatiganj police station area, situated approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Bhadoria.

The tractor-trolley was transporting farm laborers returning from their day's work. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Sanwer and Indore, while authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

TRENDING

1
Starship's High-Stakes Journey: SpaceX's Ambitious Leap Forward

Starship's High-Stakes Journey: SpaceX's Ambitious Leap Forward

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

 United States
3
World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

 Global
4
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025