China and U.S. Clash Over Rare Earth Export Controls

China's commerce ministry announced it had pre-informed the United States about the rare earth export controls implemented last week. This disclosure came during working-level talks that took place on Monday between the two nations.

The ministry reiterated that the export controls are crucial to safeguarding national security. It criticized the U.S. for trying to initiate dialogue while also making threats, in light of President Donald Trump's recent announcement of additional tariffs on Chinese goods starting November 1.

The statement underscores the ongoing tensions between the two countries, highlighting the complexity of their trade and security relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)