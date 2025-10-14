Left Menu

China and U.S. Clash Over Rare Earth Export Controls

China's commerce ministry informed the U.S. about its rare earth export controls before their official release. The ministry emphasizes national security as the reason for these controls and criticizes the U.S. for seeking talks while simultaneously making threats with additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-10-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 06:54 IST
China and U.S. Clash Over Rare Earth Export Controls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's commerce ministry announced it had pre-informed the United States about the rare earth export controls implemented last week. This disclosure came during working-level talks that took place on Monday between the two nations.

The ministry reiterated that the export controls are crucial to safeguarding national security. It criticized the U.S. for trying to initiate dialogue while also making threats, in light of President Donald Trump's recent announcement of additional tariffs on Chinese goods starting November 1.

The statement underscores the ongoing tensions between the two countries, highlighting the complexity of their trade and security relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

 India
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
4
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025