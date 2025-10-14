Bloom Hotels' Tech-Driven Growth: A 6x Revenue Leap
Bloom, a tech-powered hotel brand, reported a 36.14% rise in revenue to Rs 357.50 crore for FY 2024-25. Having scaled its revenue sixfold in three years, Bloom's focus remains on capital efficiency, profitability, and product excellence. It is actively exploring Tier 2 and 3 cities for expansion.
Bloom, a technology-driven hotel chain, announced a significant 36.14% increase in operational revenue, reaching Rs 357.50 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to its recent financial statements.
Over the past three years, the company has magnified its revenue by six times, growing from Rs 58 crore in FY22 to over Rs 357 crore in FY25. This reflects Bloom's commitment to driving revenue growth with a focus on capital efficiency and product innovation.
The company remains selective, onboarding only one in twenty hotels that apply to join its platform. Bloom aims to sustain its expansion, targeting room growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, while maintaining its hallmark no-fuss approach to hospitality.
