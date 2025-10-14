Left Menu

Bloom Hotels' Tech-Driven Growth: A 6x Revenue Leap

Bloom, a tech-powered hotel brand, reported a 36.14% rise in revenue to Rs 357.50 crore for FY 2024-25. Having scaled its revenue sixfold in three years, Bloom's focus remains on capital efficiency, profitability, and product excellence. It is actively exploring Tier 2 and 3 cities for expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:33 IST
Bloom Hotels' Tech-Driven Growth: A 6x Revenue Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bloom, a technology-driven hotel chain, announced a significant 36.14% increase in operational revenue, reaching Rs 357.50 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to its recent financial statements.

Over the past three years, the company has magnified its revenue by six times, growing from Rs 58 crore in FY22 to over Rs 357 crore in FY25. This reflects Bloom's commitment to driving revenue growth with a focus on capital efficiency and product innovation.

The company remains selective, onboarding only one in twenty hotels that apply to join its platform. Bloom aims to sustain its expansion, targeting room growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, while maintaining its hallmark no-fuss approach to hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

 India
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
4
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025