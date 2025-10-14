LG Electronics India Shares Skyrocket in Sensational Market Debut

LG Electronics India Ltd. marked a remarkable entry into the stock market on Tuesday, with shares listing at an impressive 50% premium above the issue price of Rs 1,140 per share.

Opening at Rs 1,715 on the BSE and climbing further to Rs 1,736.40, the stock showcased a robust 52.31% rise. On the NSE, the shares debuted at Rs 1,710.10, reflecting a similar 50% premium.

A significant contributor to this market feat was the IPO's overwhelming 54.02 times subscription on its final bidding day, strongly supported by institutional investors. The South Korean electronics giant is known for its major home appliances and consumer electronics sold both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)