Hilton and Radisson Expand Hotel Footprints in India
Hilton and Radisson Hotel Group announce significant expansions in India. Hilton signs a deal for a new property in Chennai, set to open in 2029, while Radisson unveils two new hotels in Uttar Pradesh. These developments aim to cater to the rising demand for hospitality in these regions.
Hilton has announced a strategic expansion in South India with the signing of the Hilton Chennai Egmore. The 195-key hotel is set to open in January 2029, in collaboration with MKR Estate Developers, a part of MGM Healthcare Group.
Located in a mixed-use development, the property will include a commercial office complex. Zubin Saxena, Hilton's senior vice president and country head for South Asia, emphasized Chennai's importance as a center for business and leisure travelers and the company's commitment to enhancing hospitality experiences there.
Simultaneously, Radisson Hotel Group is expanding in North India with the opening of two new properties: an 80-key Park Inn by Radisson in Lucknow and a 108-key Radisson Hotel in Prayagraj. Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and COO, South Asia, highlighted the group's focus on boosting regional tourism and economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
