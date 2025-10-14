Hilton and Radisson Expand Hotel Footprints in India

Hilton has announced a strategic expansion in South India with the signing of the Hilton Chennai Egmore. The 195-key hotel is set to open in January 2029, in collaboration with MKR Estate Developers, a part of MGM Healthcare Group.

Located in a mixed-use development, the property will include a commercial office complex. Zubin Saxena, Hilton's senior vice president and country head for South Asia, emphasized Chennai's importance as a center for business and leisure travelers and the company's commitment to enhancing hospitality experiences there.

Simultaneously, Radisson Hotel Group is expanding in North India with the opening of two new properties: an 80-key Park Inn by Radisson in Lucknow and a 108-key Radisson Hotel in Prayagraj. Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and COO, South Asia, highlighted the group's focus on boosting regional tourism and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)