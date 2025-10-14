Belgium Halted: Strike Shakes Nation Amid Pension Reform Protests

A widespread strike on Tuesday effectively grounded flights at Belgium's two principal airports, while also crippling public transport in Brussels. The strike represents one of the many protests this year challenging government reforms on pensions and the labor market.

All departures at Brussels International Airport were cancelled, and arrivals were heavily affected due to a walkout by X-ray screening staff. Charleroi Airport, Belgium's second-largest, also experienced a full cancellation of flights. Thousands flocked to the Gare du Nord train station in Brussels, participating in a demonstration traversing the city center.

Additionally, the strike disrupted much of Brussels' underground trains, buses, and trams. Traffic chaos ensued in the city, intensified by fires set along major boulevards. Local media reported arrests of several protesters by police. The protestors, including main unions and activist groups like Greenpeace and Oxfam, opposed the coalition led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who plans significant government spending cuts.

