Revolutionizing Men's Skincare: Formula H by Cocky Pioneers Neuro-Cosmetics in India

Cocky's Formula H is breaking new ground in men's skincare in India by introducing neuro-cosmetics. With its key ingredient, Kannabia Sense, derived from Cannabis sativa, the serum aims to boost both skin health and emotional well-being, positioning Cocky as an industry innovator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:03 IST
Formula H: India's First Happiness Serum and the Rise of Neuro-Cosmetics. Image Credit: ANI
In a landscape dominated by traditional men's skincare solutions, Cocky's Formula H has emerged as a game-changer. This novel product transcends conventional grooming, venturing into neuro-cosmetics—a field that marries skin care with emotional wellness.

The secret behind Formula H lies in Kannabia Sense, a revolutionary ingredient. Sourced through sophisticated plant stem cell biotechnology, it is designed to stimulate the skin's microbiota and release oxytocin, the 'happiness hormone'. This results not only in brighter and healthier skin but also promotes a sense of emotional uplift.

Speaking to India's forward-thinking men, who demand more than just clear skin, Cocky's founders detail their pioneering approach. 'It's about offering confidence and energy, bridging skincare and mental well-being,' they assert. By leading the neuro-cosmetic trend in India, Cocky has poised itself as both a market leader and a harbinger of more holistic grooming solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

