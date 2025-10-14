FLIGHT DECK: Revolutionizing the Supply Chain in Aviation

Amidst ongoing supply chain challenges in the aviation sector, GE Aerospace is leveraging its FLIGHT DECK model to navigate these operational hurdles. The industry has struggled significantly since the pandemic, with delivery delays impacting airlines eager to expand their fleets.

GE's proprietary FLIGHT DECK model is designed to integrate lean principles and tools, ensuring sustainable performance. According to Amol Nagar, Executive Director of Global Manufacturing Operations & Supply Chain at GE Aerospace, the model is vital in making sequential improvements alongside supplier partners, showing measurable progress.

Industry studies predict escalating costs due to these challenges, with an estimated USD 11 billion loss for the global airline industry in 2025. The aviation sector currently faces a commercial aircraft backlog exceeding 17,000, a stark contrast to historical trends.

