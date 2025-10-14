Left Menu

Oppo Reno 14 Diwali Edition: A Cultural Tech Marvel

Oppo has launched the Reno 14 Diwali Edition, blending Indian cultural design and innovative technology with a heat-sensitive, color-changing back panel. The phone retains the excellent Reno 14 specifications, offering a unique festive experience. Buyers can enjoy special offers, including extended warranties and cashback, adding value to the purchase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:52 IST
Oppo Reno 14 (Photo/Oppo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Oppo has once again captured attention by pushing the boundaries of design with its Reno 14 Diwali Edition, integrating culturally-inspired aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. This special edition features a revolutionary heat-sensitive back panel that changes color, reflecting traditional Indian motifs and enhancing the spirit of Deepawali with its golden hue.

The Oppo Reno 14 Diwali Edition maintains the impressive hardware characteristics of its predecessor, including a 6.57-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a robust 50MP camera setup, and the reliable MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The festive model also offers a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, coupled with high-performance camera and display features.

In addition to its innovative design, Oppo is enticing consumers with festive offers such as extended warranties, cashback options, and premium subscriptions. Priced at an additional INR 2,000, the phone is positioned at INR 39,999, promising buyers a blend of cultural charm and advanced technology. The author rates it 4 out of 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

