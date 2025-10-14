Prime Minister Modi's Transformative Visit: Unveiling Andhra Pradesh's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to make a significant impact in Andhra Pradesh with a visit scheduled for Thursday. His itinerary includes the inauguration and foundation laying of several crucial development projects.

Modi's tour begins with a visit to the sacred Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam, which uniquely houses both a Jyotirlinga and Shakti Peeth. Further visits include the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a historical memorial.

In Kurnool, Modi will unveil projects worth Rs 13,430 crore, spanning industries like power, transport, and defence, reflecting a commitment to regional development. Highlights include the development of industrial areas, highway projects, and vital energy and railway initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)