Prime Minister Modi's Transformative Visit: Unveiling Andhra Pradesh's Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh to lay the foundation and inaugurate multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 13,430 crore. The projects span diverse sectors including industry, transport, and energy, aiming to boost infrastructure and economic growth across the state.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to make a significant impact in Andhra Pradesh with a visit scheduled for Thursday. His itinerary includes the inauguration and foundation laying of several crucial development projects.
Modi's tour begins with a visit to the sacred Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam, which uniquely houses both a Jyotirlinga and Shakti Peeth. Further visits include the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a historical memorial.
In Kurnool, Modi will unveil projects worth Rs 13,430 crore, spanning industries like power, transport, and defence, reflecting a commitment to regional development. Highlights include the development of industrial areas, highway projects, and vital energy and railway initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $400M Loan to Boost Insurance Reforms and Economic Growth in Philippines
Bengaluru's Infrastructure Spotlight: A Call for Unity and Action
BJP Accuses Congress of Neglecting Infrastructure: A Self-Reliant India Under Modi
Shimla's Road to Progress: Accelerating Infrastructure Projects
India Investigates Surging Chemical Imports Impacting Local Industry