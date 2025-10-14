Green Revolution in Delivery: Zomato Joins Global Zero-Emission Push
Zomato has joined the Deliver-E Coalition alongside major delivery platforms to promote zero-emission vehicle adoption for deliveries worldwide. Supported by UNEP, the initiative aims to replace traditional delivery vehicles with electric ones, reducing emissions and urban traffic congestion. Rising e-commerce demands heighten the urgency for sustainable logistics solutions.
Zomato has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by joining forces with the Deliver-E Coalition. This group, comprising giants in food and grocery delivery, aims to advance the global adoption of zero-emission vehicles, revealed at a Dubai event under the auspices of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
As urban delivery demands escalate, the coalition vows to expedite the transition to electric vehicles and other low-emission modes of transport. The coalition's founding charter encourages shared best practices and the development of strategies to overcome common obstacles in achieving sustainability goals.
According to UNEP, current e-commerce expansion threatens to increase urban delivery emissions significantly. Zomato's early commitment in India to employ electric vehicles for deliveries stands as part of their continued efforts to mitigate this environmental impact while advocating policy support for the transition.
